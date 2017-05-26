InFocus Interview Show | Photofocus Podcast May 26, 2017

The Photofocus InFocus Interview Show for May 26, 2017. I’m your host, Vanelli.

On today’s show, Levi Sim interviews travel photographer and Panasonic Rep, Mark Toal followed by Platypod inventor, Larry Tiefenbrunn. Mark talks about how he got into photography and how micro 4/3 cameras allow him to always have a camera with him. He shares his insights on what makes his photos compositionally intriguing and how living in different locations has influenced his photography. Larry talks about finding inspiration, some excellent resources for photographers, and introduces us to the incredible new Platypod Ultra.