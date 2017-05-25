Photographer of the Day: Dan Schneider

Category: Sports Photography
Photograph:“Rush Hour” by Dan Schneider
Dan gives a different take on what we think of as “rush hour,” showcasing runners in the early morning as they race by. Dan captures the runners in an artistic way not usually seen in running races, more focusing on the moment than the individuals.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
