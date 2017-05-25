Photographer of the Day: Dan Schneider

Category: Sports Photography

Photograph:“Rush Hour” by Dan Schneider

Dan gives a different take on what we think of as “rush hour,” showcasing runners in the early morning as they race by. Dan captures the runners in an artistic way not usually seen in running races, more focusing on the moment than the individuals.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

