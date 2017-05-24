Stories from the Set-Learn What the Model is Thinking

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even seasoned professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story From The Set.

This special edition takes us on the other side of the camera as Florida-based model/actress Ashley BeLoat shares her story on what a model is thinking when on set.

In this short video, Ashley talks about:

Get started modeling

What she does to prepare for a shoot

How she built a massive portfolio

Being selective with photographers

Find her wardrobe

Images provided by the talented Florida-based photographer/video producer Derek O’Donnell