Stories from the Set-Learn What the Model is Thinking

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even seasoned professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story From The Set.
This special edition takes us on the other side of the camera as Florida-based model/actress Ashley BeLoat shares her story on what a model is thinking when on set.
In this short video, Ashley talks about:
- Get started modeling
- What she does to prepare for a shoot
- How she built a massive portfolio
- Being selective with photographers
- Find her wardrobe
Images provided by the talented Florida-based photographer/video producer Derek O’Donnell
Vanelli
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
