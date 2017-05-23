Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

A Wedding Photographer Shares What’s in Her Camera Bag

0

This is a guest post from Las Vegas wedding photographer Chelsea Nicole.

Wedding Day Resources

Hey guys! Here’s a resource list of what’s in my camera bag when photographing weddings. Here’s a video, you can check that out osee how I use each piece + photo examples.

Camera Gear

Camera Bags

Camera Body

Memory Cards

Light Modifiers

Lenses

Other Essentials

Emergency Kit – just in case!

I like to keep a little emergency kit so that we’re totally prepared for any little hiccups or predicaments that might come our way on the wedding day. Perhaps there’s a chill breeze that’s bringing on the sniffles? Tissue?! Or while getting close and snuggly for the couples pictures, the bride or groom is majorly regretting that Starbucks from earlier (‘cause ya know, coffee breath is no fun!) No worries, I gotcha covered!

My emergency kit is always growing and evolving, but to help you put together your own kit, here’s a few staples that will come in handy time and time again:

  • Mini Tissue packs
  • Breath mints
  • Blotting tissues
  • Small sewing kit
  • Safetly pins
  • Headache medicine
  • Lip balm

I also recently added the Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit For Her. This 17-piece kit includes lots of odds and ends from hairspray to stain remover and bandaids, all packaged in a cute little bag that wont take up too much space!

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts