A Wedding Photographer Shares What’s in Her Camera Bag

This is a guest post from Las Vegas wedding photographer Chelsea Nicole.
Hey guys! Here’s a resource list of what’s in my camera bag when photographing weddings. Here’s a video, you can check that out osee how I use each piece + photo examples.
Camera Gear
Camera Bags
Camera Body
Memory Cards
Light Modifiers
Lenses
Other Essentials
- On-the-Go Cleaning Supplies
- Small Blower
- Lens cloths
- Batteries
- Backup Batteries for Cameras and Video Light
- AA Energizer Batteries for flash
- Water Resistant – Pelican Memory Card Case
- Light Stand
Emergency Kit – just in case!
I like to keep a little emergency kit so that we’re totally prepared for any little hiccups or predicaments that might come our way on the wedding day. Perhaps there’s a chill breeze that’s bringing on the sniffles? Tissue?! Or while getting close and snuggly for the couples pictures, the bride or groom is majorly regretting that Starbucks from earlier (‘cause ya know, coffee breath is no fun!) No worries, I gotcha covered!
My emergency kit is always growing and evolving, but to help you put together your own kit, here’s a few staples that will come in handy time and time again:
- Mini Tissue packs
- Breath mints
- Blotting tissues
- Small sewing kit
- Safetly pins
- Headache medicine
- Lip balm
I also recently added the Pinch Provisions Minimergency Kit For Her. This 17-piece kit includes lots of odds and ends from hairspray to stain remover and bandaids, all packaged in a cute little bag that wont take up too much space!
