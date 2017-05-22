Category: Travel

Photographer: Ilja Vostrikov “Ancient Amphitheater”

What a fun perspective Photographer of the Day Ilja Vostrikov has used for photographing these ancient ruins. The fish-eye lens view gives us a good feel for what it is like sitting on top looking out and down. I like the placement of the woman in the center. The hat with the circular motif mimics the seats of the amphitheater, and adds a nice touch. It forms a triangle with the woman and her shadow.

