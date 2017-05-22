Dual Exposure Tutorial with ACDSee Ultimate 10

Editor’s Note: For Window’s users looking for an all-in-one digital asset manager, RAW photo editor with layers, ACDSee Ultimate 10 offers a solution. We invite you to check out a free trial of their application.
In this video, we’ll show you how to get a dual exposure look using ACDSee Ultimate 10.
Dual exposure is a unique effect that photographers use to blend two images together. They often are composed of a subject and a background or landscape.
