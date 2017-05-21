Sunday Comics: Heaven & Hell

This is a little bit of devine humor.
St Peter and Lucifer were at the gates admiring the clouds when the subject got onto photography. They couldn’t agree whether Heaven or Hell had the best photographers so they decided to arrange a photo contest.St Peter rubbed his hands with glee and Lucifer demanded to know why he was looking so smug. “Well,” said St Peter, “in Heaven we have all the best photographers”
Lucifer slowly raised his head, grinned and replied “Ah, but we have all the judges…”
