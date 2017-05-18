Stories from the Set: Building a Wedding Shot List

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even season professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.
Florida-based wedding photographer Richie Acevedo shares a story on how he and his wife first struggled to photograph weddings until they developed a simple shot list system that guarantees they capture special moments.
In this short video, Richie walks us through how he photographs the:
- Bride getting ready
- Wedding Ceremony
- Formals
- Reception
Vanelli
