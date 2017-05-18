Photofocus

Lightroom Live: Lightroom for Mobile with Josh Haftel

You gotta join us live for our next Lightroom Live, totally free of charge. Not only will you learn terrific techniques, but if you tune in live, you can be entered to win excellent prizes to help you in your work. (Note: MUST BE TUNED IN LIVE TO WIN).

We’ll be giving away a copy of Perfectly Clear from Athentech. Plus you never know what else.

We kick off Monday, May 22nd at 1:00 pm Eastern, 12:00 pm Central, 11:00 am Mountain, and 10:00 am Pacific. 2 pm in the Virgin Islands.

Check out the YouTube event here and it’ll show your local time.

This Month: Lightroom for Mobile with Josh Haftel

We’re so excited about this one: we’ve got Josh Haftel, Sr. Product Manager at Adobe for mobile photography, joining us to help us get caught up with all that is new and possible with Lightroom for mobile. New features, workflows, and capabilities are added to the mobile apps at a pace that’s hard to keep up with. Join us to ask Josh questions, see us demonstrate our favorite tools, and learn how to get the most out of this aspect of the Creative Cloud subscription. The mobile apps are free to use without a subscription, but the Creative Cloud subscription is what keeps your photos in sync across your devices. See you Monday!

Join regular hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim live to ask questions and be entered to win some terrific prizes, too.

This episode will be useful for all levels of Lightroom users from beginner to advanced. Tune in Live to enter the drawing for some terrific prizes from our sponsors.

Hosts Rob Sylvan and Levi Sim broadcast live every month exploring Lightroom to help you smooth your workflow and finish your photographs with the vision in your mind’s eye.

The video will broadcast live right here, and be embedded here forever; but if you want to ask questions and be entered for a prize, you’ve gotta go to the YouTube page here.

While you’re waiting for this month’s Lightroom Live, why not catch the replay of last month’s episode?

Rob Sylvan

Rob Sylvan is a photographer, trainer, and author. Aside from also being the Lightroom Help Desk Specialist for KelbyOne, an instructor for the Perfect Picture School of Photography and the Rocky Mountain School of Photography, adjunct faculty in the Visual Arts department at NHTI, he is a founding member of Stocksy United.

Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.

Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)

Categories: Hangout Learn Mobile Tutorials Tags:

 

