Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Header Right

Main navigation

Wedding Photography Tips: Why do a First Look?

0

What’s a First Look?

A first look is modern trend in weddings where the bride and groom see each other for the first time in a private, romantic moment before the ceremony. Here are 5 tips on how to describe first looks to couples in a way that gets them excited about doing one, and about YOU being the photographer to capture it for them!

The Breakdown

  1. Change Your Motivation: Is your heart in the right place when it comes to the benefits of first looks? (Hint: it’s not about the photography!)
  2. Ease Their Minds:  As a photographer, couples look to you for advice. Some are downright stressed! Do you know how to take the pressure off about this important decision?
  3. Share Your Perspective:  How can you describe the first look to your couples and paint a beautiful picture that makes them eagerly anticipate one of the most special moments of their day.
  4. Explain the Addition, Not the Takeaway:  What if a first look doesn’t take away from your wedding day, but instead, adds to it?
  5. The NEW Tradition: Just where DID that tradition of ‘bad luck’ to see each other before the wedding ceremony come from anyway? It’s kinda funny!

Chelsea Nicole also offers a free pdf with a first look wedding timeline, tips + questionnaire checklist: http://bit.ly/2pbO43i

Photofocus Team

Latest posts by Photofocus Team (see all)

Categories: Learn Tutorials Tags:

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Platypod Ultra – Introducing the Platypod Ultra, the latest addition to the Platypod family of compact mini tripods. Ultra is small and light for travel and goes where other tripods don't dare." Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

Illuminati Wireless Light & Color Meter for Photo & Video – Bring your images into the Light! The Illuminati meter is a wireless, smartphone-connected light and color ambient and strobe meter for photography and filmmaking. Head over to their Kickstarter page.

to get one first!.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable. And it is as responsive and beautiful as your Mac.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts