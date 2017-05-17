Photofocus

Studio Tip: Add a Battery Grip to Your Camera

Most high-end digital SLR cameras come with a built-in battery grip. If your camera doesn’t have a grip, don’t worry, 3rd party grips are inexpensive and easy to install. Here’s why you should consider adding a battery grip to your camera.

Easy to install

Installing a battery grip is as simple as removing a few rubber pieces on the bottom of your camera, line up the pins and tightening the knob. Some cameras are even easier. Just remove the battery door, slide the grip into place and tighten the knob.

Extends Shooting Time

A battery grip increases shooting time by adding an extra battery. Imagine shooting for an entire day without worrying about a dead camera. Remember to charge both batteries if your grip keeps the original battery in the camera.

Avoid Camera Shake and Fatigue

When shooting portraits without a battery grip, your right hand is position over the camera to trigger the shutter. This is fine in most situations, but imagine an entire day of shooting portraits. Your right hand starts to add weight to the top of the camera. Even the most advanced photographer will experience fatigue. This can lead to camera shake resulting in blurry photos. By having the shutter release on the grip, your hand position is more natural. So even though adding a battery grip increases the weight of the camera–a grip for a Nikon D810 increases the camera weight by 9.6 oz–by holding the camera in a vertical position with the shutter release on top takes the weight of your right hand off the camera.

 

Comfortable Feel

Holding the camera in a portrait position with the shutter release on top is very comfortable. Once you start shooting portraits like this, you’ll wonder why you didn’t upgrade your gear a long time ago.

Adding a 3rd party battery grip in one of the least expensive accessories you can add to your camera. In the past, I would only use an OEM brand battery grip. The cost was as high as 3 times the cost of a 3rd party grip without any extra benefits.

Add a Battery Grip Video

Vanelli

Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.

Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.

You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com

Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)

to see all the new features and get 15% off!

to get one first!

