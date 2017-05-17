Photographer of the Day: Marg Foley

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Marg Foley “Owls are awesome”



This photo took my breath away when I first came across it in our Flickr group. We’ve been fortunate to have a few Great Grey Owl sightings in my home state of New Hampshire, but I’ve personally never been so lucky to spot one in the wild. To capture one in flight, on a snowy day is just magical. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

