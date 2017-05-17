Category: Wildlife
Photographer: Marg Foley “Owls are awesome”
This photo took my breath away when I first came across it in our Flickr group. We’ve been fortunate to have a few Great Grey Owl sightings in my home state of New Hampshire, but I’ve personally never been so lucky to spot one in the wild. To capture one in flight, on a snowy day is just magical. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Rob Sylvan
Rob writes the “Under the Loupe” column for Photoshop User Magazine, and is the author of many photography related books.
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Marg Foley - May 17, 2017
- Lightroom FAQ: Thumbnail Badges - May 11, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: wildirishman37 - May 9, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.