Photographer of the Day: Ben Cobb

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Ben Cobb “Mi Amore“



“Mi Amore” by Robert Martinez makes him the Photographer of the Day on Photofocus. His photograph is simple while the expression of his model is complex. His light is a single home built beauty dish. He uses a large aperture. Her foreground eye is sharp. Her other eye is soft adding to the image’s mystery. Small reveals–dreadlocks barely visible, a flash of hoop earring, and something dark in the way dark background all add to the effectiveness of this photograph.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.