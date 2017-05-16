Category: Beauty
Photographer: Ben Cobb “Mi Amore“
“Mi Amore” by Robert Martinez makes him the Photographer of the Day on Photofocus. His photograph is simple while the expression of his model is complex. His light is a single home built beauty dish. He uses a large aperture. Her foreground eye is sharp. Her other eye is soft adding to the image’s mystery. Small reveals–dreadlocks barely visible, a flash of hoop earring, and something dark in the way dark background all add to the effectiveness of this photograph.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Ben Cobb - May 16, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: May 8 ~ 12, 2017 - May 14, 2017
- Photographer of the Day: Robert Martinez - May 8, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.