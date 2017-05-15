Category: Travel

Photographer: Nic Taylor “81 LTD Cocktail Launch Party“



Photographer of the Day Nic Taylor has certainly captured the spirit of the vocalist in this image. I can almost hear her belt out the song. I love the fact she is wearing a red dress, adding a splash of color to the left edge. There is good balance in the composition, with the bass player almost parallel to the singer. I always find it a challenge to take a good picture of musicians in a small, cramped space , with difficult lighting, and to get all the facial expressions to work together. Mr. Taylor managed to do it all. Great job!!!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

