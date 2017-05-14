Sunday Comics: The Ghost and the Photographer

This is humor: Sometimes an old joke is still a good joke.

A photojournalist was caught out in a rain shower when he saw a dark gloomy house. While he was drying off in the house he heard scary sounds and saw a ghost coming towards him. He grabbed his camera to take pictures. The ghost asked him what he was doing, he said: “I just want to take your picture for the newspaper.”

The ghost was glad for the exposure and posed for the photographer. When his film was all done he thanked the ghost and rushed to his office to get the film developed. When he saw the results he was terribly disappointed that they all came out black – they were all underexposed.

The moral of the story is: The spirit was willing but the flash was weak.