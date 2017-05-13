Skip links

Creating a Scene with Photoshop, Adobe Fuse and Project Felix

It used to be that, if you wanted to use Photoshop for 3D images you’d need to invest in Photoshop Extended. Now however, 3D capabilities comes as standard but that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to understand or use straight out the box. To help us 2D people Adobe have made available two great applications, Fuse and Project Felix.

 

 

In this tutorial I take an image from Adobe Stock and 2 Fuse characters into Project Felix where I add a 3D suitcase. Then its back to Photoshop to finish it all off.

You can find more about creating 3D objects in my YouTube Channel too!

 

Eric Renno

Eric’s background in video editing with Adobe Premier led to his interest, and then obsession, with Photoshop. Starting TipSquirrel.com as a hobby he is proud to have gathered together and be a part of The Photoshop Nuts.

Known as only “TipSquirrel” for two years, Eric ‘went public’ when he was a finalist in The Next Adobe Photoshop Evangelist competition. He’s also been a finalist in Deke’s Techniques Photoshop Challenge.

While still taking on some freelance work, Eric has recently become a Lecturer at Peterborough’s Media and Journalism Centre where he enjoys sharing his knowledge as well as learning new skills. This realisation that he loves to teach has made Eric look at altering his career path.

Latest posts by Eric Renno (see all)

to see all the new features and get 15% off!.

to get one first!.

