The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast May 12, 2017

In this episode, we chat with celebrity wedding photographers Bob and Dawn Davis about:
- Trends within the wedding and portrait industry
- Educating your clients
- The value of encouraging physical prints
- Understanding the importance of sharing your images with related wedding vendors
- Cultivating relationships with wedding vendors
- How to separate yourself from other photographers
- Saying “no” to clients who are not a good fit for you
- The importance of controlling your light when making an image
- Creating images with “good bones” straight out of camera
- BobandDawnDavis.com
