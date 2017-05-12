The Mind Your Own Business Podcast | Photofocus Podcast May 12, 2017

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Don’t forget to post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, we chat with celebrity wedding photographers Bob and Dawn Davis about:

Trends within the wedding and portrait industry

Educating your clients

The value of encouraging physical prints

Understanding the importance of sharing your images with related wedding vendors

Cultivating relationships with wedding vendors

How to separate yourself from other photographers

Saying “no” to clients who are not a good fit for you

The importance of controlling your light when making an image

Creating images with “good bones” straight out of camera

