Photographer of the Day: Emanuele UbOldi

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Hanoi – Vietnam” by Emanuele UbOldi



Framing, shallow depth of field and timing makes Emanuele UbOldi’s photo of a Vietnam lady a beautiful capture. He isolated the subject and caught her in the light.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.

