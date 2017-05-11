Studio Tips-How to Manually Control the Zoom Head on a Speedlight.

Controlling a speedlight’s zoom head allows you to spread or focus a beam of light. Normally, this is automatic but sometimes you need to take control. Here’s how to take control of a speedlight’s zoom head.
On Camera or TTL Mode
Normally you don’t need to worry about the zoom head. Placing the speedlight on the camera or using TTL will cause the zoom head to adjust based on the focal length of the lens. When you zoom your lens in, the speedlight’s head narrows, allowing for light to travel a longer distance. When you zoom your lens out, the speedlight’s head widens, spreading the light. It’s a very intelligent system.
Off Camera Flash with a Softbox
When placing a speedlight into a softbox, you want to spread as much light as possible. Change the zoom head to a wide setting of 24mm will scatter the light all over the the inside of the softbox, producing a beautiful soft light on your subject. Each speed light has its own way of controlling these settings. It’s usually very simple, but look in your manual to find out how to change the speedlight’s zoom head.
Narrow Beam of Light for Longer Distance
If you need to throw light over a longer distance, change the zoom head to a larger number. Normally this is done without a softbox. Since the subject is far away, the light will gradually fall off, imitating ambient light.
Controlling the Zoom Head on a Speedlight Video
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
