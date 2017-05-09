Photographer of the Day: wildirishman37

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: wildirishman37 “Antarctica”



Antartica has long been on my bucket list of places to visit, and it is photos like this that make me want to go. What makes this photo so wonderful to me is the seeming interaction between the penguin and the sea lion. It could be captioned all kinds of ways, and that is what brings a viewer in and makes them stick around. The icy landscape sets the stage and immediately tells you where they are (this is no zoo). Thanks for sharing with our group!

