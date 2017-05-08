Photographer of the Day: Robert Martinez

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Robert Martinez “Lydia – Forest“



“Lydia – Forest” earns Robert Martinez the Photographer of the Day on Photofocus. The cool dark colors of the forest frame the model, Lydia, whose lovely white dress contrasts nicely with the background. Her confident gaze combines with her dainty hands holding her skirt away from foliage to produce a feeling that she is one with her environment.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.