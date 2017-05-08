Category: Travel

Photographer: peter meretsky “mermaid parade_DSF2313“



I look at this gritty black and white image by Photographer of the Day peter meretsky, specifically the facial expressions and body language of the three women, and I want to know more. More about the women, their costumes, their relationship, and about the mermaid parade. Kudos to Mr. p for clicking his shutter release at a perfect moment, and creating an intriguing photograph.

