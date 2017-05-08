Enter to Win a Paid Photography Gig and an All-Expense Paid Trip Worth $20,000

Our partners over at ACDSee have a really cool contest they’re running.
Your assignment is to travel to Ucluelet, BC as the official ACDSee photographer for the Otalith Music Festival. The winner of the contest gets a prize package worth up to $20,000.
- Travel to Ucluelet, BC is a charming, picturesque west coast town on Vancouver Island, Canada, and is said to have “the world’s most intimate music festival.”
-
Get full access to Otalith Music Festival.
-
Receive travel and accommodation for 2 to Vancouver Island completely paid for.
-
Get the Assignment pay of $1,500
- Be profiled and featured in the next Photographer Spotlight.
ENTER THE CONTEST
