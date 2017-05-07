This is humor:
Sometimes social media goes too far.
Richard Harrington
Publisher at Photofocus
Richard Harrington is the CEO of ThinkTAP and the Publisher of Photofocus.He is also the founder of RHED Pixel, a visual communications company based in Washington, D.C.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Rich has published over 100 courses on Lynda.com. Rich has authored several books including From Still to Motion, Understanding Photoshop, Professional Web Video, and Creating DSLR Video.
Latest posts by Richard Harrington (see all)
- Sunday Comics: Instagram Husband - May 7, 2017
- Free Video Course: Contracts for Creative Pros - May 1, 2017
- Sunday Comics: Stuff People Say To Photographers - April 23, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.