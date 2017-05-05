Photographer of the Day: Daniel Smith

Category: Street

Photographer: Daniel Smith “Rome“



“Rome” is a picture of a young, modern mom holding her son on a cobblestoned street lined with doorway but showing no cars, pedestrians or other signs of a vibrant city. Her delighted smile directed to the camera makes Daniel Smith the Photofocus Street Photographer of the Day.

