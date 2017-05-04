Skip links

Photographer of the Day: Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz

Category: Sports Photography

Photograph: “Climbing – Agulles d’engolasters” by Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz

The emotion surrounding the rock climber in Joan’s photograph is stellar, and the sun flare acts as a sort of “goal” to make it closer and closer to the top of the Pyrenees mountains in Europe.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Google Plus community right here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.

