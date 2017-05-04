Photographer of the Day: Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz

Category: Sports Photography
Photograph: “Climbing – Agulles d’engolasters” by Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz
The emotion surrounding the rock climber in Joan’s photograph is stellar, and the sun flare acts as a sort of “goal” to make it closer and closer to the top of the Pyrenees mountains in Europe.
Bryan Esler
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked for clients such as CNBC, Amway, ArtPrize, Michigan State University, Steelcase, Gilda’s Club, Citadel and Grand Valley State University. His work has also been featured by Pure Michigan, AOL, Microsoft, LiveStrong and BeerAdvocate Magazine.
Bryan is also a member of the Out of Chicago team. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
