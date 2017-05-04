Photographer of the Day: Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz

Category: Sports Photography

Photograph: “Climbing – Agulles d’engolasters” by Joan Manel Zamora Muñoz

The emotion surrounding the rock climber in Joan’s photograph is stellar, and the sun flare acts as a sort of “goal” to make it closer and closer to the top of the Pyrenees mountains in Europe.

