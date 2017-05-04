Photographer of the Day: Carlos Manchego

Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Carlos Manchego “Sunset at the Lighthouse”



What a stunner! I love everything about this photo by Carlos Manchego, from the composition to the colors, it all works together for maximum impact on the viewer. The use of slow shutter speed to convey motion of the waves and clouds just puts it right over the top. You’d think the small lighthouse wouldn’t be important in the midst of all this grandeur, but I think it is the jewel in the crown. Great work, and thanks for sharing in our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.