Photographer of the Day: Kevin Thornhill

Photographer: Kevin Thornhill “Dark Beauty“



“Dark Beauty” is the photograph earning Kevin Thornhill a return as the Photographer of the Day for Photofocus. The photographer’s stylist, Michelle Vergotine-Peters has chosen a gown for his model that features dark pleats that flow like feathers at the sleeves. Model Ivea Dubova is styled with short dark red hair and makeup by Tracey Isiorho that evokes a soft goth look adding to the Dark Beauty theme.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

