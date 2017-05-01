Category: Travel
Photographer: Arvind Balaraman “Bharathanatam“
Photographer of the Day Arvind Balaraman’s photograph of the Bharathanatam performer is elegantly executed, mixing the use of color and black and white. The curvature of the woman’s body, the expression on her face, and the repetition of the image of the dancer, give us a sense of the beauty and symmetry of this dance.
