Free Video Course: Contracts for Creative Pros

We’d like to introduce you to our new online training library — ThinkTAP Learn. We’ll be launching this summer, but wanted to give you a free taste of our classes. Currently, there are three courses unlocked that you can access totally free. Just signup with a vsalid email address to access training.

Contracting for Creative Pros with Seth Polansky

This course is free until 7/1/17

In this course—specifically designed for creatives—professor, contract attorney, indie film producer, and musician Seth Polansky explains how to protect yourself when presented with an industry contract. Media and entertainment companies spend billions of dollars every year on creative talent. Get an overview of the types of contracts that you can expect to see, the situations in which a particular type is used, and the specific red flags inherent in each. Seth discusses NDA, work-for-hire and contractor agreements, and proposals, quotes, and SOWs.

Topics include:

Why do you need a contract?

Types of contracts

Asking for an NDA

Work-for-hire and contractor agreements

Proposals, quotes, and statements of work

Licensing agreements

Delivery and payment terms

Learn Portrait Photography: The Basics with Levi Sim

This course is free until 6/1/17.

In this course, you’ll learn simple techniques for creating great portraits. Join photographer Levi Sim as he shows you how to find and make great light with basic tools, and demonstrates the easiest methods for helping people look their best while remaining comfortable. You’ll learn how to use reflectors, diffusers, and simple strobe setups to maximize existing light, and adjust your camera settings to get excellent raw results. Start watching and you’ll master how to take better portraits with simple tools in almost all shooting situations.

Sports Portraits: Essentials with Vanelli

This course is free until 7/1/17.

How do you create sports portraits that capture the prowess and competitive spirits of athletes, young and old? Robert Vanelli shows how to light, shoot, and edit sports portraits with an “edgy” look. You’ll learn to use a portable studio setup that produces dramatic harsh lighting that can go right to the practice field. You’ll also learn to stylize a shoot, integrating props like gear and team uniforms. He also shares tips for eliciting emotion from the athlete, and case studies from his experiences shooting cross-country runners and lacrosse players. The course wraps up with some post-processing techniques for portraits and action shots, as well as a trick for compositing images of individual players into a team shot with Lightroom and Photoshop.

Why are we doing this?

After years of publishing training on other websites, I’m proud to be able to bring these courses to you directly.

These are full-length classes, absolutely free. We want you to get a real taste of what we’re working on. All you need to do is sign up with a valid email address in order to access the catalog. We’ll message you from time to time about new classes as well as when the library launches. We may send you some free photo goodies too like eBooks and presets.