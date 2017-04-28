Photographer of the Day: Sohail Karmani

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Brick worker checking a kiln” by Sohail Karmani
Beautiful capture during blue hour. The colors make this image pop. Sohail made sure to photograph this image at a slow shutter speed to keep the ISO low and to capture the blue light.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
