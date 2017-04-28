Photographer of the Day: Sohail Karmani

Category: Street Photography

Photograph: “Brick worker checking a kiln” by Sohail Karmani



Beautiful capture during blue hour. The colors make this image pop. Sohail made sure to photograph this image at a slow shutter speed to keep the ISO low and to capture the blue light.

