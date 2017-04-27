Studio Tip: Controlling Light Using Cinefoil

Cinefoil, also known as black foil, black wrap, or shadow foils, is a sturdy, black aluminum foil. It can be molded into different reusable shapes.

Controlling Direction of Light

Imagine you want to light a certain part of a photograph. Using Cinefoil, you can wrap it around a speedlight to create a cylinder known as a snoot. This will control and direct the light and keep the focus on the area you want.

Flagging the Light

Flagging is a technique used to block and control the spill of light. Using Cinefoil, tape a piece to the side of the light to prevent light from spilling into that area.

Studio Tips Video