Photographer of the Day: Steve Lavelle

Photograph: “Racing Car” by Steve Lavelle



Dragging the shutter–slow shutter speed–and panning keeps the car in focus as the background appears to be racing by. Steve added a slight vignette to draw our attention on the race car.

