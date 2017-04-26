Stories From The Set: Joel Grimes

Vanelli travels across the country, talking to some of the top photographers in the field as they share their experiences while shooting on set. You’ll soon learn that even seasoned professionals encounter roadblocks during photo shoots. By staying calm under pressure, they rely on their skills to overcome these obstacles to capture an amazing shot. Sit back, relax and enjoy a Story from the Set.

Commercial and Advertising Photographer Joel Grimes shares his story on how consistency built his brand.

Fall in Love with Your Look

Once you create a style you love, repeat it over and over. Don’t get bored and move onto another look too soon. It takes a while to get your brand into the marketplace.

Joel’s Strength

Joel reveals he has two main strengths; Passion for the creative process and the consistency to repeat the process until he beats it into the ground.

Video Interview with Joel Grimes