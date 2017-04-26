Category: Outdoors

Photographer: Carlos Quijano Jr “Jefferson Sunrise (II)”



The cherry blossoms blooming in Washington D.C. are a sight worth seeing. I’ve only been lucky enough to witness it once. Inspired by our photographer of the day, Carlos Quijano Jr, I hope to get back there again. There are many angles and times of day to capture the blossoms, but Carlos Quijano Jr really nailed it with the branches framing the Jefferson memorial at sunrise. The colors in the sky a perfect compliment to the blossoms. Thanks for sharing with our group!

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.