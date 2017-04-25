Photographer of the Day: Bert de Bruin

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Bert de Bruin “freeke“



“freeke” is the photograph earning Bert de Bruin the Photographer of the Day for Photofocus. The soft subtle Rembrandt lighting highlights the model’s almost perfectly symmetrical features. The styling touches of metal leaves in her hair and on her left side frame her face beautifully. Add to this the cool background and “freeke” is a winner.

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.