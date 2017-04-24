Category: Travel
Photographer: Paul Krippler “Carrière de lumières“
I love the bold, abstract, painterly quality of this image by Photographer of the Day Paul Krippler. To me, it is as much about the Carrière de Lumières as it is about lines, shape and color.
Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on 500px here.
Susan Kanfer
A San Diego-based travel photographer, Susan loves to share the world with others, bringing subject matter from far-away places to life. Her images have been seen in numerous publications, both print and web-based, and have been exhibited in several galleries. To learn more about Susan's work visit her website at www.kanferphotography.com.
