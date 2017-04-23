Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports and Street photography. The photographers of the day have touched us with their images. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. The Photographer of the week is selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.
Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street
Johnny
Read curator Vanelli’s post on Johnny.
View the latest Photographer of the Day posts.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Week: April 10 ~ 14, 2017 - April 23, 2017
- Photographer of the day: Stefano Cerchiaro - April 18, 2017
- Photographer of the Week: April 3 ~ 7, 2017 - April 16, 2017
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.