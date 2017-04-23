Photographer of the Week: April 10 ~ 14, 2017

Every weekday, Monday through Friday, Photofocus curators present a great photograph in the categories of Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports and Street photography. The photographers of the day have touched us with their images. Each curator shares what they love about the photograph they feature. The Photographer of the week is selected from those images. Agree or disagree, your comments and thoughts are welcome. I look forward to engaging in the conversation.

Travel, Beauty, Outdoor, Sports & Street

Click a photograph to view slideshow Photogrpaher: lauri Novak

Travel curator: Susan Kanfer Photographer: Alessandra Papagni

Beauty curator: Kevin Ames Photographer: Bridger Peaks Photography

Outdoor curator: Rob Sylvan Photographer: Isabel Sweet

Sports curator: Vanelli Photographer: Johnny

Street curator: Vanelli And the photographer of the week is...

Johnny

Read curator Vanelli’s post on Johnny.

View the latest Photographer of the Day posts.