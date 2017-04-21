Photographer of the Day: Ian Lewry

Category: Street Photography
Photograph: “Venice 2017″ by Ian Lewry
Sometimes in street photography you need to have the confidence to ask subjects to pose. Ian chose a great couple to photograph and framed them beautifully within the poles.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Flickr community right here.
To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
