Studio Tip: Feathering the Light

Feathering the light is a technique of angling the light source at different degrees across your subject’s face to soften or strengthen facial contours.

Little Change to Quality or Quantity of Light

As you rotate and narrow the light over the first 45 degrees, there is little change in the quality or quantity of light—but there is more rapid drop-off as the light disappears. This is the “feather.” Experiment by rotating the light little by little.

Photographing a Group of People

Feathering the light is great when photographing a group of people in a straight line – all facing the camera. By feathering the light, the subject’s closest and furthest to the light source will be evenly lit.

Feathering the Light Video

