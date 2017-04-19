Photographer of the Day: Mike Turner

Category: Wildlife

Photographer: Mike Turner “Kincolith Eagle_5”



I came across this photo in our Flickr group by accident, but fell in love with it instantly. What caught my eye was the feeling that I was viewing this photo from the air, slightly above the majestic bird. The subject is tack sharp, exposure is perfect, and just wonderful expression as it is isolated in the sky. The way the eagle’s wing is up behind its head really makes those white feathers and piercing eye pop. Thanks for sharing with our group!

