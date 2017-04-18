Photographer of the day: Stefano Cerchiaro

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Stefano Cerchiaro “Martina“
“Martina” is the photograph earning Stefano Cerchiaro Photographer of the Day for Photofocus. This soft light portrait showcases the subject’s porcelain skin, her deep blue eyes and lips of red. Her dipped chin gives a sense of curiosity. Her makeup is flawless as is her expression
Kevin Ames
