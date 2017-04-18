Photographer of the day: Stefano Cerchiaro

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Stefano Cerchiaro “Martina“



“Martina” is the photograph earning Stefano Cerchiaro Photographer of the Day for Photofocus. This soft light portrait showcases the subject’s porcelain skin, her deep blue eyes and lips of red. Her dipped chin gives a sense of curiosity. Her makeup is flawless as is her expression

Originally shared on the Photofocus Group on Flickr here.

To learn how your work can be featured on the Photofocus, please read this article.