Some of your favorite Photofocus writers will be at Photoshop World this week. You’ll find them speaking in the Perfectly Clear booth as well as in all of the conference tracks.

Visit Us in the Perfectly Clear Booth

Photofocus Managing Editor Levi Sim will be in the Athentech booth giving demos on Perfectly Clear. He’ll be joined by guest speakers Kevin Ames, Robert Vanelli, and Kristina Sherk.

They’ll be showing off the new features in Perfectly Clear Complete (which the Photofocus team helped to create). They’ll show off their favorite workflows, answer questions, and teach you ways to make your pictures look their best!

Come See Us at Photoshop World Booth 410

Thursday, April 20: 8:00 am to 10:00 am

Thursday, April 20: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Friday, April 21: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Learn from Levi Sim, Kristina Sherk, Robert Vanelli and Kevin Ames

Want a special deal on Perfectly Clear? Click Here to get the lowest price plus free presets and video training.

Learn from Photofocus Writers

Want to master new skills, our team members are teaching multiple classes to help you.

Thursday, April 20

12:00 pm Master the Art of Magazine-Quality Skin Retouching: The Fundamentals with Kristina Sherk

5:15 pm The Way to Perfect Exposures with Kevin Ames

1:15 pm Building A Bulletproof Backup System with Robert Vanelli

4:00 pm Intro to Illustrator with Dave Cross

Friday, April 21

8:00 am Master the Art of Magazine-Quality Skin Retouching: Advanced Techniques with Kristina Sherk

9:15 am A Year in the Life of a Photographer with Joe McNally

10:30 am The Power of Using Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign Together with Dave Cross

10:30 am Creating Unique Styles & Looks in Lightroom & Lightroom for Mobile with Rob Sylvan

11:45 am What Makes A Great Sports Portrait? with Robert Vanelli

3:00 pm Selections & Masks Demystified with Dave Cross

4:15 pm Everyday Portrait Retouching in Lightroom with Kristina Sherk

5:30 pm The Lightroom Ecosystem: Working in Lightroom Across All Devices with Rob Sylvan

Saturday, April 22