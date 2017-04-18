Some of your favorite Photofocus writers will be at Photoshop World this week. You’ll find them speaking in the Perfectly Clear booth as well as in all of the conference tracks.
Visit Us in the Perfectly Clear Booth
Photofocus Managing Editor Levi Sim will be in the Athentech booth giving demos on Perfectly Clear. He’ll be joined by guest speakers Kevin Ames, Robert Vanelli, and Kristina Sherk.
They’ll be showing off the new features in Perfectly Clear Complete (which the Photofocus team helped to create). They’ll show off their favorite workflows, answer questions, and teach you ways to make your pictures look their best!
Come See Us at Photoshop World Booth 410
- Thursday, April 20: 8:00 am to 10:00 am
- Thursday, April 20: 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm
- Friday, April 21: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm
Learn from Levi Sim, Kristina Sherk, Robert Vanelli and Kevin Ames
Learn from Photofocus Writers
Want to master new skills, our team members are teaching multiple classes to help you.
Thursday, April 20
Friday, April 21
- 8:00 am Master the Art of Magazine-Quality Skin Retouching: Advanced Techniques with Kristina Sherk
- 9:15 am A Year in the Life of a Photographer with Joe McNally
- 10:30 am The Power of Using Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign Together with Dave Cross
- 10:30 am Creating Unique Styles & Looks in Lightroom & Lightroom for Mobile with Rob Sylvan
- 11:45 am What Makes A Great Sports Portrait? with Robert Vanelli
- 3:00 pm Selections & Masks Demystified with Dave Cross
- 4:15 pm Everyday Portrait Retouching in Lightroom with Kristina Sherk
- 5:30 pm The Lightroom Ecosystem: Working in Lightroom Across All Devices with Rob Sylvan
Saturday, April 22
- 9:15 am Illustrator Tips & Tricks with Dave Cross
- 10:30 am Fixing Common Image Problems in Photoshop & Lightroom with Dave Cross
