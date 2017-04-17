Photographer of the Day: Mark

Category: Travel
Photographer: Mark “Yellowstone”
Photographer of Day Mark’s photo of men fishing in Yellowstone National Park brought back memories of one of my past trips to Yellowstone. The silhouette’s of the men in the mist and the quality of the orange light make for a lovely image.
